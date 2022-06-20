U0rfi Javed Performs Hot Rain Dance: U0rfi Javed performed a hot and sizzling rain dance for her 3.2 million Instagram followers. Uorfi dropped a video of her sexy dance in wet sari on her Instagram handle. Uorfi looked sensuous and alluring in the short transformation clip. Uorfi in the video can be seen under an umbrella in her night suit while it rained heavily. Uorfi within seconds transforms in her hot and sizzling avatar as she dons a sexy floral sari teamed with a matching bold bralette. Uorfi is a temptress in the see-through sari while performing sensual rain dance. Uorfi exudes sultriness in the raunchy video as she blends her feisty persona with oomph and sex appeal.Also Read - Uorfi Javed Bares it All, Makes Bikini Out of Fresh Flowers, Fan Says ‘Phool Hu Gulaab Ka…’

Check out this post shared by Uorfi on her Instagram handle:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Urfi Gets a Thumbs up From Fans!

Uorfi performs her tempting rain dance on the song Iss Barrish Mein. Uorfi captioned her post as, “@jasminbhasin2806 @shaheernsheikh @neetimohan18 @yasserdesai @saregama_official #IssBaarishMein #JaSheer.” Uorfi’s fans went gaga over the video. A fan commented, “Wow.” Another fan wrote, “Hot 🔥🔥🔥🔥.” A netizen also wrote, “Tip Tip Barsa wala gaana lagao.” Uorfi’s followers and critics never miss a chance to comment on the actor’s videos and pictures. Also Read - Uorfi Javed in Hot Bralette And High Waisted Skirt Spotted at Airport, Netizens Say 'Tarakki Par Ho'

Check out the fan reactions:

Uorfi Javed was one of the contestants in Bigg Boss OTT. Uorfi has also been part of popular daily soaps like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhaniya.



