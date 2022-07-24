Urfi Javed Joins Naked Trend After Ranveer Singh: Urfi Javed has joined the naked trend kickstarted by Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and South Actor Vishnu Vishal. Urfi, known for her fierce statements and unique fashion choices bared all for her fans and social media followers. Urfi, who has around 3.3 million Instagram followers never disappoints us as she comes up unfiltered with her bold choices. Urfi recently posed inside a bath tub and covered herself with mere flower petals. Urfi posted a video clip on her Instagram handle. Urfi likewise got all kinds of mixed reactions on her sizzling hot social media post. Urfi looked sensuous and alluring in the seductive clip that is breaking the internet. The actor has often gone on record to say that she dresses up or does whatever she feels like irrespective of the trolling.Also Read - Vishnu Vishal Joins Ranveer Singh's Nude Photoshoot Trend, Credits Wife Jwala Gutta

Urfi’s Nude Photoshoot Sets The Internet Ablaze

Urfi captioned her post as, "🌹🌹🌹." Urfi can be seen smiling in the video covering her modesty with flower petals leaving not much for the imagination. Urfi's almost nude video got overwhelmingly berserk reactions on the internet. A netizen commented on her post and wrote, "Reminds me of American beauty ! 😍." A fan commented "Sexy🔥🔥." Another user wrote, "Isbar so cute 😍😍😍😍."

Urfi was a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 and appeared in daily soaps like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiyaa Ki Dulhaniya.

