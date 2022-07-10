Uorfi Javed Smoking Hot Avatar: Uorfi Javed never disappoints her 3.3 million Instagram followers as she keeps on posting stunning an candid social media posts for her loyal fan base. Uorfi, also known for her out-of-the-box and unique fashion statements is a darling of the paparazzi as the actor always steps out of the car in a bold and sexy outfit. Uorfi recently gave a new flavour to the festive fervour on Sunday as she was spotted in a sizzling desi avatar in her trademark hot and sexy style while she smiled at the shutterbugs while getting papped. Uorfi has said it on record numerous times that she doesn’t go by the societal norms and likes to speak her mind and live life by her own choices. Uorfi has also admitted she doesn’t care much about the trolls and it is her personal preference whether she likes to wear tempting and revealing attires or not.Also Read - Urfi Javed Breaks Silence on Not Getting Work: 'They Feel I Have a Certain Image...'

Uorfi Gets Praised by Netizens

Uorfi Gets Praised by Netizens

Uorfi was clicked while she stepped out of her car in a micro mini light-bold blue bralette and a sexy yellow saree. Uorfi completed her look with matching light-blue earrings and tied her hair bun. Uorfi's tresses at her side cheeks made her hot avatar even more sexier. Uorfi's raunchy new look added up to the much needed sultriness and oomph making netizens go berserk over her sex appeal. Uorfi's jaw dropping outfit on social media. A fan wrote, "Nazar hi nhi hat ri…" Another user commented, "Mastana mausam h urfi madam ka najara dekh lo sb log😂😂😂😂😂." A netizen also commented, "🙌🙌🙌👏👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😂😂😂😂."

Uorfi Javed was a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1 and she has also featured in daily soaps like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya.

