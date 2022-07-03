Vicky Kaushal’s fan refuses to marry: Vicky Kaushal has a crazy fan following which has been proven time and again. Vicky’s female fans often go gaga over the thespian and the actor has always responded with much love and humility for his admirers. Vicky was recently at a hotel where a fashion stylist Prerna Negi was getting married. Prerna got to know that Vicky was also staying in the same hotel and went to his room along with her friends to get a picture clicked with the Sardar Udham actor. Prerna requested Vicky’s team to tell him to she wants just one picture with him as it’s her wedding day. Vicky’s die-hard fan even said she won’t get married if she doesn’t get a picture with him. Prerna jokingly told Vicky’s team that how would they feel if she didn’t get married as she is only getting married for just one time.Also Read - Katrina Kaif Loves Hrithik Roshan's Beardo Vibes, Hubby Vicky Kaushal Says 'We Need To Talk'

Bride Asks For Picture With Vicky Kaushal

Vicky’s fashion stylist fan in the video can be seen a red bridal attire and jewellery while pleading for a photo with her favourite star outside his hotel room. Prerna’s friend and video creator Prachi Chauhan, who was also present during her wedding shared the video on her Instagram handle. Prerna can be seen talking to Vicky’s team in the video where she says, “Bhaiya mujhe Vicky Kaushal se milna hai, main kucch nahi jaanti (I want to meet Vicky Kaushal, that’s it). Bas ek picture click karni hai unke saath, chalega (I just want one picture with him, is that ok)? Mera dulha neeche wait kar raha hai, kab tak Vicky k saath photo nahi milegi main neeche nahi jaungi (My groom is wiating downstairs but I won’t go till I get a picture with Vicky). Meri ek hi baar to shaadi ho rahi hai, agar meri shaadi nahi hui to aapko accha lagega (I’m getting married only for once, if I don’t get married how would you feel)?” Also Read - Wearing Saree in Monsoon? Take Tips From These Bollywood Divas For Fuss-Free Styling

Vicky’s fans, both Prerna and Prachi were a bit dissapointed but said they would try next time. Prachi in her YouTube link in bio shared the extended video where both she and her bride friend said to the camera jokingly, “Very bad Vicky.”

Vicky will soon be seen in Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Naam Mera co-starring Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.



