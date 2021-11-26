Viral Video: Aryan Khan’s close friend Arbaaz Merchant who was too arrested in the drugs case in Mumbai, appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday to mark their attendance. As soon as he came out of the office, his father Aslam Merchant was seen waiting for him. Aslam quickly called Arbaaz to him and asked to pose in front of the paparazzi. A rather irritated and disappointed Arbaaz leaves and says, “Stop it, dad,” in anger, leaving the photographers in splits.Also Read - Suhana Khan is Heartbroken As She Is Set To Leave New York But Will Remain A Newyorker | See Her Post

The video of Arbaaz Khan saying 'stop it, dad' has gone viral. He was then seen walking off and entering his car. As part of the conditions laid down by the court while granting bail to him in the Mumbai Drugs Case, all the three accused including Aryan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha have to appear at the NCB office on a weekly basis. Aryan was followed by both Arbaaz and Munmun at the NCB office on Friday.

In another video, Aryan Khan was spotted at the NCB office where he didn't acknowledge the paparazzi, and walks straight into the NCB office without stopping.

Recently, the Bombay High Court said that there was hardly any positive evidence to show conspiracy between the accused as alleged by the Narcotics Control Bureau. Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, Gauri, have not commented on the case.