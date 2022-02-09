Mumbai: On a busy Wednesday morning, Ranveer Singh faded away all the blues by dropping a cute video on his official Twitter handle. The clip is of a young girl who was seen recreating Deepika Padukone’s iconic dialogue from Ram Leela. The girl wore a similar lehenga choli with makeup and mimicked Deepika Padukone’s look from the film. No doubt, she nailed the expressions! Sharing a lip-sync video on Twitter, Ranveer, who played the leading role alongside Deepika wrote: “Leela jaisi koi nahi (No one is like Leela)!, Check out this mini version of you! @deepikapadukone Love the expressions! #chotideepika”. The video has gone viral and crossed over 70k views in a few minutes.Also Read - From Vicky Kaushal to Ranveer Singh: Take Cues on How to Look Dapper From Our Leading Men to Ace Your Winter Wardrobe

The little girl in the video is Rashi shinde, who makes dance and funny videos. She has a fan fllowing of over 99.5k people on Instagram. Reacting to Ranveer's post, surprised Rashi shared, "OMG!!!! I cannot believe this! Thank you Sir @RanveerOfficial for watching my video and appreciating it. Huge fan of you and @deepikapadukone Ma'am."

Watch the video here:

Leela jaisi koi nahi! 😄

Check out this mini version of you! @deepikapadukone

Love the expressions! ❤️ #chotideepika pic.twitter.com/sY3Pa692CG — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) February 9, 2022

” OMG!!!! I cannot believe this!

Thank you Sir @RanveerOfficial for watching my video and appreciating it. Huge fan of you and @deepikapadukone Ma’am. — Rashi shinde (@Rashishinde12) February 9, 2022



Now, it will be interesting to see how Deepika Padukone reacts to her mini-version. Talking about Goliyon Ki RaasLeela: Ram-Leela, the movie was helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The 2013 film marked the first collaboration of Ranveer and Deepika.