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FIR against Yo Yo Honey Singh concert organisers for violating aviation norms -Watch viral video

FIR against Yo Yo Honey Singh concert organisers for violating aviation norms -Watch viral video

At Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Mumbai concert, illegal laser lights were used, and around 20,000 people attended the event, while the police had been informed that only 12,000 people would be present.

Famous singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh is once again embroiled in controversy. The issue is related to his music concert held at Mumbai’s MMRDA Grounds on March 28. A throng of admirers gathered to witness his performance, and snippets from the show quickly spread across social media. Yet, the event is now facing criticism, with claims of security failures and rule-breaking. The situation has intensified, and the police have allegedly initiated legal action against those responsible for the event.

Illegal laser lights at Honey Singh’s concert

It has come to light that unauthorized laser lights were present during Yo Yo Honey Singh’s concert. This violates safety protocols, given the event’s proximity to an airport, where such powerful laser lights are expressly forbidden.

These lights can interfere with flight paths and a pilot’s sight, creating a significant safety hazard.

Despite these strict regulations, these laser lights were still used at Yo Yo Honey Singh’s concert.

Police registered a case

Now, after the violations came to light, the police have taken immediate action. Mumbai Police have registered a case against event organiser Pinderjit Singh and his company, Tamannaaz Worldwide Advertising. An investigation is currently underway to determine how and why safety guidelines were ignored.

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Apart from the use of illegal laser lights, the concert has also been embroiled in controversy over excessive crowding. According to reports, the organisers had informed the Mumbai Police that around 12,000 people would attend the event, but the actual crowd swelled to between 18,000 and 20,000 attendees.

Watch the video from Honey Singh’s concert:



The larger-than-expected crowd put extra pressure on the security system, and the police faced difficulties in managing the situation at the venue. Due to the heavy turnout, chaos was seen at the entry and exit points, increasing the risk of an accident. However, no major incident was reported.

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