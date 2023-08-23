Home

Viral Video: Firozabad Factory Workers Make Bangles From Glass Waste, Internet Reacts

As the video surfaced on the photo-sharing app, several netizens pointed out that the workers were working without any protective gear and hence were being exposed to harmful glass particles.

Using glass waste to make bangles. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Who among us does not love matching bangles with our ethnic attire? However, not many of us bother to think about how and where these bangles are made. A video has recently surfaced on Instagram that will familiarise you with the alternate world of these bangle makers. In the video captioned ‘This city in India makes bangles from glass waste and we love it!’, factory workers in a unit in Firozabad can be seen turning glass waste into beautiful bangles. The clip covers numerous stages of bangle making from collecting the glass waste, to molding the glass, to turning it into bangles, and lastly, the separation of these bangles.

Netizens React To The Bangle-Making Video

As the clip reached the photo-sharing app, several netizens were happy to see the glass being recycled, however, they were also concerned that these factory workers were operating without any protective gear, and inhaling the harmful glass particles. One of the Insta users wrote, “Good job on recycling but are those workers just breathing in the glass dust like that?? Dude, have billions of tiny glass shards cutting away at your lungs??” Another cyber citizen said “It’s great to recycle glass. If workers could be made to compulsorily wear safety gear.”

One of the netizens penned, “Please provide gloves and mask to the workers. They r causing harm to themselves unknowingly.” The fourth comment read, “No safety glasses, protective footwear or gloves. Fine crushed glass in air. Kab sudhrega India. I am sure these workers don’t even have insurance. These measures don’t cost that much.” Another one wrote, “This is deplorable! There are no protective clothing, eyewear or masks. No need to glorify such working conditions.”

It can only be hoped that these comments will force the factory owners to make these workers use protective gear to ensure their safety.

The Insta video goes viral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by India Cultural Hub (@indiaculturalhub)

The clip uploaded on Instagram on August 8 is spreading like wildfire. Till today, the video has managed to receive almost 1 lakh Likes, along with 2 million views.

