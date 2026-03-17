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Viral Video: Groom Gaurav Kapoor breaks down in tears as bride Kritika Kamra makes a stunning entry – watch wedding clip

Viral Video: Groom Gaurav Kapoor breaks down in tears as bride Kritika Kamra makes a stunning entry – watch wedding clip

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapoor’s dreamy wedding video has taken over the internet, with the groom’s emotional reaction leaving fans teary-eyed.

A few days back, Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapoor literally broke the internet as their wedding pictures first surfaced online. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over the chemistry, calling it “straight out of a Bollywood love story” with many saying it had that soft, romantic vibe people often associate with classic on-screen couples.

And now, a new video from their big day has taken things to another level.

In the now-viral clip, Gaurav Kapoor is seen breaking down in tears as Kritika Kamra makes her bridal entry, and the moment is nothing short of magical. As she walks toward him, smiling, calm and glowing, Gaurav struggles to hold back his emotions. Within seconds, he is seen wiping his tears, visibly overwhelmed, and honestly, the internet felt that.

Watch the viral video here:

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Fans react:

The video has left fans emotional across social media platforms. From teary-eyed reactions to full-blown emotional breakdowns, the internet is clearly invested in this love story. Many users said they had “happy tears” watching the clip, while others mentioned how rare it is to see such raw, unfiltered emotion in celebrity weddings. Several fans even shared that they couldn’t stop smiling through the video, calling it “pure love” and “the kind of wedding moment everyone dreams of.”

As soon as the video dropped online, it spread like wildfire, being reshared across pages, fan accounts and reels within minutes.

A room full of love, laughter and happy tears

What truly stands out in the video is the atmosphere. It’s not just about the couple, it’s about everyone around them.

Guests can be seen smiling, some tearing up, others simply soaking in the moment. The entire space feels filled with warmth, laughter, inside jokes and genuine happiness. It’s the kind of moment that doesn’t feel staged, it feels lived.

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapoor: A look at their professional front On the work front, Kritika Kamra has carved a strong space for herself in television, films and OTT platforms. Known for her performances in shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai and projects like Bambai Meri Jaan, she continues to explore diverse roles. Gaurav Kapoor, on the other hand, is a well-known comedian and host, loved for his sharp wit and effortless humour. From stand-up specials to hosting popular shows, he has built a loyal audience over the years. And now, with this viral wedding moment, the duo has not just shared their love story, they’ve made the internet feel it too.

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