Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who is currently basking in th success of Bhool Bhulaiya 2 is vacationing in Europe with his boy gang. Kartik's pictures, where he is seen walking through the streets of Europe, clicking photos in picturesque locations are going big time viral on social media. Amidst his relaxing vacation, Kartik recently had a hilarious interaction with a fan who didn't believe that it was the Bollywood actor in front of them.

In a viral video, a fan is seen walking toward Kartik, who is busy enjoing his burger, and asks, "Bro, can I take a picture with you, because my friends are not believing that you are Kartik Aaryan." To this, the actor hilariously replies, "But I am Kartik Aaryan. Main Aadhaar card doon (Should I show my Aadhaar card)?". The fan then quickly turns to his friends and says, 'See, I told you' and requests them to click a picture of him with the actor.

Take a look at Kartik’s viral video below:

KA and his wit is unmatchable😂 The young Superstar leaves his excited fans in splits in Europe with this hilarious reply, Aadhar card dikha doon 😂😂😂#KartikAaryan pic.twitter.com/5BYi3llFuz — Prince of Bollywood (@DeewaniKoki) July 7, 2022



Kartik Aaryan enjoying vacation in Europe

Earleir, Kartik jetted off to Amsterdam with his friends on a much-needed vacation. On Wednesday, he shared a set of pictures on his Instagram handle and captioned it as "Having a Dam good time.."

As he geared up to catch a flight to Europe with his boy gang, Kartik captioned the photo, “Euro Trip begins..(sic).”

After sharing a photo with his friends on Instagram, Kartik shared his picture, in which he wore a t-shirt with a text that read ‘McLaren’. As the actor shared his photo on IG, he wrote, “Somewhere in Europe (sic).”

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Shehzada with Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala.