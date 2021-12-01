Priyanka-Nick viral video: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas gave yet another lovely moment for their fans to cherish for a long time. The couple walked the red carpet of the British Fashion Awards this weekend and looked absolutely stylish. In one of the inside videos from the event that is now going viral on social media, Nick is seen helping Priyanka with her giant coat as they sit with other guests.Also Read - Woman Ditches Blouse & Instead Uses Henna to Draw It Over Her Body, Trend Goes Viral | Watch

Priyanka flaunted a statement look at the awards and wore a velvet jumpsuit with a camouflage belt and a voluminous coat. The outfit had what you would call the most excessive floral design ever but Priyanka, to her credit, wore it better than how most actors would in the industry. She teamed it up with sleek Bulgari jewellery, dark brown lips, and her signature top bun with middle-parted flicks look. Check out her pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)



Priyanka was getting up to go somewhere when she tried to put that coat back on her. Nick, who was sitting right with her, pushed her chair away, held the coat for his fabulous wife, and helped her put that on. PeCee then kissed Nick and got up to leave. Watch the viral video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

The video has Priyanka’s fans showering all the love on Nick. Several fans of the Bollywood actor have commented to appreciate Nick’s gesture for his wife and how he just never fails to impress in performing the husband duties, especially in public. While one Instagram user wrote, “Thank you Nick for treating our Pri like the queen she is 👸🏻 he is the best 🙌❤️ (sic),” another said, “This is so sweet and heartwarming !! Nick need to be given a medal , he’s such a loving , caring , helping and protective gentleman / husband ❤️❤️❤️ (sic).”

Earlier last week, the entire grapevine was abuzz with the rumours of a split between Nick and Priyanka after the latter dropped ‘Chopra Jonas’ from her bio on social media accounts. Later, her comment on Nick’s workout post assured the fans that everything is okay in their paradise. The two also shushed all the rumours of breaking up with a lovely picture on Thanksgiving. Aren’t they just too cute for words?