Home

Entertainment

Viral Video of Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Giving Hugs And Kisses to Abram And Suhana Go Viral, Watch

Viral Video of Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Giving Hugs And Kisses to Abram And Suhana Go Viral, Watch

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh attended the World Cup 2023 finals between India and Australia. The couple was spotted greeting and kissing Shah Rukh Khan's children. Watch video.

Deepika-Ranveer Gives Warm Hugs To Abram Khan, Kisses Suhana and Greets Shanaya at World Cup Final- Watch Video `

The World Cup 2023 Final was played between India and Australia in Ahmedabad. India lost the match with six wickets. Now a new video from yesterday’s final match has resurfaced on social media where B-town duo, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were seen meeting and hugging Shah Rukh Khan’s children Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan in the stands. They were also seen with Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter, Shanaya Kapoor.

Trending Now

When Ranveer-Deepika Met Shah Rukh Khan’s Children

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have a close relationship with Shah Rukh Khan and his family. It was obvious on Sunday when the couple warmly met and hugged Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. A video of the meeting was circulated on social media. Shah Rukh Khan arrived for the India vs. Australia World Cup finals with his wife, Gauri Khan, and children Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan, and Suhana Khan. Ranveer and Deepika, who were already in the audience, were excited to see them as they kissed and hugged them.

You may like to read

Here’s a video of Deepika and Ranveer:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

Deepika’s smile was irresistible after meeting AbRam as she gave a kiss on both his cheeks before going to greet Suhana. Ranveer was also spotted approaching Shah Rukh Khan’s children and hugging him as the three of them met. Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan were also present for the match.

Another video of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika hugging each other during the match also went viral on the fan pages. This year, Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan shared the screens for the two blockbuster films spy-thriller Pathaan, and the action-packed movie Jawan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone Fanpage👑❤️ (@deepikapiku)

Sharing a heart-warming moment, a fan wrote on Instagram, “They are like family.” The clip saw Deepika Padukone and Ranveer with her sister Anisha Padukone in the gallery. Next, the couple spots AbRam and Suhana Khan joining them followed by Shah Rukh and family. Seeing AbRam, Ranveer kisses his forehead, before greeting Suhana and kissing her.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.