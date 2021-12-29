Mumbai: Bollywood’s superstar Salman Khan, whose fans die to get catch a glimpse of, was spotted driving an auto rickshaw carefree on the streets of Mumbai. The actor was seen sweating it out while leaving a chance to impress fans. A video of Salman is doing rounds on the internet where he is driving an auto-rickshaw around Panvel. The clip shows Salman in a blue T-shirt and a cap while driving the rickshaw. Salman’s unexpected act has caught netizens’ attention.Also Read - Salman Khan And Genelia D’Souza’s Electrifying Dance At Bhaijaan's Birthday Bash Goes Viral | Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Also Read - 8 Iconic 'Shirt Dropping' Moments of Salman Khan That Are Loved Forever

Reacting to the clip, a social media user commented, “Hahaha Sallu bhai rocks.” “He’s such a down to earth person,” another one wrote. A day ago, Salman celebrated his 56th birthday at his Panvel farmhouse attended with his family and friends. Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma, Iulia Vantur, Sangeeta Bijlani, Arbaaz Khan among many others were present. Check the pictures here. Salman hosted the party after he recovered from a non-venomous snake bite. Also Read - Katrina Kaif Wishes Salman Khan on 56th Birthday: 'Love, Light, And Brilliance...'