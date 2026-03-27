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Viral video of Yami Gautam watching husbands Dhurandhar 2 makes netizens happy- See reactions

Viral video of Yami Gautam watching husband’s Dhurandhar 2 makes netizens happy- See reactions

Yami Gautam secretly watches Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 with her sister and she can't stop blushing in viral video- Watch!

Yami Gautam was recently seen watching the blockbuster film Dhurandhar 2 in a packed theatre. A video shared by her sister Surilie Gautam on social media (and later reshared by Yami) shows the actress sitting among a full audience and enjoying the movie. Surilie, while sharing the clip, penned a heartfelt note that read, ‘Take a bow yet again for one and only @adityadharfilms Another masterpiece!! Spectacular film and we are incredibly proud of you And over the moon celebrating your success And my beautiful sister who is the pillar of strength and luck @yamigautam Love you guys and letssss partyyyyy nowwwww.’ Reacting to the post, Yami reshared it on her social media account and wrote, ‘Love you .’

In the video, Yami appeared visibly shy as she watched herself on screen in a cameo appearance in ‘Dhurandhar 2’. She was seen hiding her face and even placing a finger on her lips, signalling Surilie to stay quiet so that the audience would not recognise her presence in the theatre.

Watch the video of Yami Gautam:

She is caught red-handed ⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️#YamiGautam caught secretly watching #Dhurandhar2 in a packed theatre. Watch @yamigautam was seen watching her cameo in #Dhurandhar2‌TheRevenge in a packed theatre, with her sister Surilie Gautam. The actor appeared shy, hiding her… pic.twitter.com/o5cKZyeEVu — Always Bollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) March 27, 2026

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Netizens were quick to notice and they felt it like it’s a celebration to witness Yami’s reaction after watching Dhurandhar 2. One of the fans wrote, “Yami Gautam blushing watching herself on Dhurandhar 2 screen , how cute!” Another fan said, “Aditya dhar added a special thanks slide for his wife yami gautam before Dhurandhar movie starts”. The third user said, “Spotted! ❤️ Yami Gautam enjoying #Dhurandhar2 like a true fan in a packed theatre—supporting hubby Aditya Dhar & even cheering her own cameo! #DhurandharTheRevenge”.

Talking about Yami Gautam, she is married to filmmaker Aditya Dhar, who directed the Dhurandhar franchise. The films have been getting a great response from audiences, and the sequel, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, has made it even more successful. The first part was released in December, while Dhurandhar 2 hit theatres on March 19. Yami also appears in a small cameo role as a nurse in the film. Apart from this, she was last seen in Haq, which released last year and received positive reviews from both audiences and critics.

Aditya Dhar is also known for directing the superhit film Uri, starring Vicky Kaushal.

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