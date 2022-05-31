Visakhapatnam: Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor along with director Ayan Mukerji and SS Rajamouli get the grandest welcome at Visakhapatnam as they promote their film Brahmastra. On Tuesday morning, Ranbir Kapoor and the team were spotted at Mumbai’s private airport as they were heading to Visakhapatnam for promoting Brahmastra. There are videos and photos of the star doing rounds on the internet where he was welcomed with a giant garland that required a crane. There were rose and marigold petals as well that were showered on them ahead of the Brahmastra promotions.Also Read - Brahmastra: Ranbir-Alia's 'Kesariya' Becomes 'Kumkumala' in Telugu And Fans Love it - See Reactions

In a viral clip, Ranbir Kapoor was seen coming out of the car and fans made him wear a mammoth garland with the help of a crane. Needless to say, the ardent and crazy fans have created massive hoardings of their favorite star Ranbir Kapoor to express their love for him. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor Cuddles, Kisses Baby in Cute Viral Video, Netizens Say, 'High Time For Baby Kapoor'

The first part of Brahmastra, billed as a trilogy, will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. In the film, Kapoor plays Shiva, a man with supernatural powers. The Karan Johar-backed production also features Alia Bhatt and megastar Amitabh Bachchan.