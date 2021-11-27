Mumbai: Salman Khan lights up theatre screens with Antim: The Final Truth. But as the film released, some of the superstar’s fans took it too far when they literally tried to put the screen on fire by bursting crackers inside a theatre in Mumbai. Salman took to his social media to share this shocking video and requested all his fans to not burn crackers as it is dangerous. “Request all my fans not to take fire crackers inside the auditorium as it could prove to be a huge fire hazard thereby endangering your lives and also others. My request to theatre owners not to allow fire crackers to be taken inside the cinema and security should stop them from doing so at entry point. Enjoy the film by all means but please please avoid this is my request to all my fans .. thank u 🙏”, Salman wrote in an Instagram post.Also Read - Salman Khan’s Father Salim Khan Spills Bean About Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s Wedding

The video went viral on social media and many were shocked to see that there were no interruptions from the theatre authorities initially. Whistles and catcalls seem too passe for this crowd.

Watch this shocking video here:

Salman Khan movie comes once in a year and after coronavirus, this was the first film the actor released on a big screen. However, this is the second time when fans have celebrated Salman's release with fireworks. In 2017, during Salman's Tubelight, fans got crazy and burnt crackers. A video showing this had gone viral.