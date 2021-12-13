Mumbai: At AP Dhillon’s concert at the Black Boxx at the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai, actors Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, as well as Ibrahim Ali Khan, danced to his tunes. Several footages of the trio having a good time at the event on Sunday night has surfaced on the internet. Kedarnath actor was dressed in green shorts and a green blazer over a white top while Dhadak actor was dressed in a black bodycon dress with an arm sling due to her injuries. Ibrahim wore denim and a blue shirt.Also Read - Suriya Starrer Jai Bhim Tops The Most Searched Films, Shershaah Stands at Number Two

Janhvi had an arm injury a while back, but that didn’t stop her from dancing to AP Dhillon’s captivating music. Sara was spotted dancing wildly, grooving to the music, and yelling at the top of her lungs. Ibrahim, like his sister and Janhvi, appeared to be having a great time. The three of them wore a wide grin on their faces, and their joy was palpable. Also Read - 'Really Missing My Mansoor'! Sara Ali Khan Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput on 3 Years of Kedarnath

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @janhvikapoorslays___

Also Read - PM Modi 'Tested' Thrice For Covid, Amit Shah Twice And Priyanka Chopra 6 Times in Bihar's Arwal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @janhvikapoorslays___

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @janhvikapoorslays___

Sara and Janhvi, who travel and work out together frequently, were photographed in a taxi with Sara’s brother. Actors Kubbra Sait and Malvika Raj were also seen at the event in Mumbai yesterday night, in addition to Saif Ali Khan‘s daughter Sara and Boney Kapoor‘s daughter Janhvi.

Check this out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Sara and Jahanvi were spotted on a trip to Kedarnath recently. The two pilate buddies are trained by celebrity instructor Namrata Purohit. Simba female lead is currently promoting her forthcoming film ‘Atrangi Re,’ which stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, while Jahanvi, who was last seen in Roohi, has just done packing for her upcoming project ‘Mili.’

Sara and Jahanvi are giving us major friendship goals! Watch this space for more updates.