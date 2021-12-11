Actor Sara Ali Khan is currently in Delhi promoting her upcoming film Atrangi Re and in between her busy schedule, she took some time out and sought divine blessings at Nizamuddin Dargah. The 26-year-old actor took to her Instagram stories to share a few videos of herself where she could be see seen enjoying a special ‘Jumma night’ qawwali session at Delhi’s Nizamuddin Dargah. In the viral video, Sara Ali Khan could be seen swinging in joy while listening to ‘Kun Faya Kun’ sung by the qawwali singers at the Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah.Also Read - 'Really Missing My Mansoor'! Sara Ali Khan Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput on 3 Years of Kedarnath

At the dargah, Sara wore a dark green and purple suit. She was seen swirling her hand to the beats while listening to the qawwali. She is also wearing a face mask with her Atrangi Re character's name 'Rinku' embroidered on it. In another video posted by her she wrote, "Jumma Mubarak. Rinku reaches Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah."

In another story, Sara also shared a picture of herself seeking divine bliss at Delhi’s Bangla Sahib Gurudwara. A few weeks ago, Sara was in Delhi with her mom and she had visited India Gate in an auto rikshaw.

Sara Ali Khan has delighted the audience as Rinku in the trailer and her song ‘Chaka Chak’ from her upcoming film ‘Atrangi Re’, starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The Aanand L Rai directorial is set to release on December 24 on Disney+ Hotstar.