Esha Gupta hot video: Esha Gupta is here to set the internet on fire once again with her bold avatar in a black cut-out dress. The actress took to social media on Monday morning to share a hot video in which she is seen looking absolutely sensuous in front of the camera. Esha sways and flaunts her hourglass figure and teams it up with lots of diamond jewellery.Also Read - 'So Hot'! Esha Gupta Drops More Sensuous Pictures in Sexy White Bodycon Dress, Fans Call Her 'Goddess'

The Aashram 3 star flaunts her back and barely covers her sides. She turns heads in this sexy front cut-out dress. Her toned figure, glowing skin, gorgeous makeup, and accessories, just add up to the glamour in these pictures. Along with the dress, Esha Gupta opts for a pair of silver peep-toes. She further styles her look with a matte lip-shade and kohl-rimmed eyes for the shoot. Also Read - Aashram 3 Actress Esha Gupta Speaks on Nepotism, Talks About 'Nasty' Star Kids

Check out Esha Gupta’s hot and sexy video here:

Esha Gupta’s halter-necked dress looks absolutely stunning on her. In fact, she flaunts this look better than anyone else in Bollywood. Wearing a cut-out dress with so much detailing is not everyone’s cup of tea and Esha does it with all elan.

She also recently posed in a glamorous white bodycon dress that came with chain detailing and a halter neckline. Esha used some gothic styling to go with her look including a wet hairdo and deep brown lips. The actress looked absolutely sexy in that look but honestly, we don’t remember the time she didn’t! Do you?

Meanwhile, Esha is garnering all the appreciation coming her way for her performance in Aashram season 3 in which she featured alongside Bobby Deol and others. The actress’s character seduces Baba Nirala as part of her secret mission in the series directed by Prakash Jha.