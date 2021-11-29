Raatan Lambiyan’s magic: Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra shared a video of Tanzanian siblings lip-syncing to ‘Raataan Lambiyan‘ from the film ‘Shershaah,’ which was released in August. Every person’s heart skips a beat when they hear this music. The song’s beautiful lyrics and calming composition make you fall in love with it all over again!Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra Begins Shooting For His Next Film 'Yodha', Shares BTS Pictures

Filmfare posted the video, which Kiara re-shared on her Instagram. The romantic ballad song Raataan Lambiyan from the film, which depicts Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema's love tale, was and continues to make the audience go crazy. The song has gained international attention because the original reel was created by Kili Paul, a Tanzanian user.

The user and his sister are seen lip-syncing the lyrics in the clip, which was captioned: “not done with this sound yet @jubin_nautiyal#kilipaul #sister #family #tanzania #music #india #bollywood.”

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

The song is sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaur. It is picturised on Kiara Advani and actor Siddharth Malhotra.

‘Shershaah’ tells the story of Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra, who attained martyrdom in the 1999 Kargil War.

Kiara will next be seen in ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo‘, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan while Sid started shooting for aerial action film ‘Yodha.’

(With inputs from IANS)