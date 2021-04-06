Video Shows Thala Ajith Snatching A Fan's Phone At Chennai Polling Booth

Chennai: Voting for Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2021 began on Tuesday and several prominent celebrities in the state showed up to vote in the wee hours of today in a bid to avoid the crowd. Even then, huge number of people gathered to see actors like Ajith, Vijay, Chiyaan Vikram, Suriya, Karthi among others. Also Read - Neha Kakkar Goes Glam on Indian Idol 12, Hubby Rohanpreet Singh Asks 'Why Are You so Beautiful?'

Many of the stars patiently stood in the queue along with other electors and waited for their turn to vote. They also posed for the paparazzi and showed their inked fingers, while some fans misused this opportunity and tried to take selfies with them without their consent. One such incident irked our thala Ajith.

Ajith arrived at the Thiruvanmiyur polling booth along with his wife Shalini when an unmasked fan in the crowd tried to get a selfie without Ajith's permission. This made the 49-year-old actor lose his temper and he then, snatched the phone from the person in question.

It is not that often that the actor loses his cool. He has usually entertained his fans in the past for a selfie with him.

Watch the video here

Here’s how people on Twitter reacted

The way Ajith sir was treated today was sad…. he gave us fans soooo much happiness , shudnt we giv him peace in return while he is exercising he basic right to vote with his family … but Ajith sir ur way too patient #Ajith #TamilNaduElections2021 — DD Neelakandan (@DhivyaDharshini) April 6, 2021

What #Ajith did, was 200% correct! He deserves no reprimand.

At a time when India is recording record number of cases, some idiots don’t even seem to think twice before removing masks. Especially the ‘youth’ idiots. They think they can easily survive Covid, but what about elders? — Fakir (@Fakir212) April 6, 2021

Just now watched that video!! Without even wearing mask, coming near people is first of all very bad thing and we should know how to behave in some places! Its not a private meeting!🙄 That’s why #Thala #Ajith got angry.. snatched his phone… and later he gave it back.. — A2 Studio (@a2studoffl) April 6, 2021

Do you think what he did was right? Tell us what you think about this incident in the comments below.