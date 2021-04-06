Video Shows Thala Ajith Snatching A Fan's Phone At Chennai Polling Booth

Chennai: Voting for Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2021 began on Tuesday and several prominent celebrities in the state showed up to vote in the wee hours of today in a bid to avoid the crowd. Even then, huge number of people gathered to see actors like Ajith, Vijay, Chiyaan Vikram, Suriya, Karthi among others. Also Read - Neha Kakkar Goes Glam on Indian Idol 12, Hubby Rohanpreet Singh Asks 'Why Are You so Beautiful?'
Many of the stars patiently stood in the queue along with other electors and waited for their turn to vote. They also posed for the paparazzi and showed their inked fingers, while some fans misused this opportunity and tried to take selfies with them without their consent. One such incident irked our thala Ajith. Also Read - Fact Check: Did WHO Warn India of 50,000 Covid-19 Deaths by April 15? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Video
Ajith arrived at the Thiruvanmiyur polling booth along with his wife Shalini when an unmasked fan in the crowd tried to get a selfie without Ajith’s permission. This made the 49-year-old actor lose his temper and he then, snatched the phone from the person in question. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Elections 2021: Master Actor Vijay Cycles to Polling Booth to Cast His Vote And Wins Hearts | Watch Video
It is not that often that the actor loses his cool. He has usually entertained his fans in the past for a selfie with him.
