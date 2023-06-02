Home

Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Enjoy Romantic Coffee Date In London

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma keep treating their fans to some delightful and candid photos.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are rightfully a match made in heaven. Their adorable chemistry and the cute banter are reasons why Virat and Anushka set couple goals every time they make an appearance. The couple also keeps treating their fans to candid and delightful pictures from time to time. Their recent photo from London is all about romance. In a picture shared by a fan club of Virat Kohli, the couple looked extremely happy while on a coffee date.

The picture was taken at the L’ETO cafe in London. While Anushka looked pretty in a beige coat, Virat Kohli kept it casual. He went for a denim jacket for the outing. The couple posed with a fan at the eatery as well.

Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Snapped at L’ETO Caffe in London yesterday. #Virushka #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/z73805TqkU — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@TeamVirat) June 1, 2023



Earlier this week, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted in Bengaluru. They were participating in a promotional campaign for a sportswear brand. During the event, the couple impresses all with their banter. The video is proof of their close bond with each other.

Anushka shared that she has saved her Virat’s number on her phone with the name ‘Pati Parameshwar’. She also imitated Kohli’s roaring celebration, leaving her husband and the crowd in splits.



Virat Kohli’s team Royal Challengers Bangalore could not qualify for the Indian Premier League playoffs this year. But in terms of performance, this edition was one of Virat’s best ones. In his 14 appearances, Kohli has struck 639 runs in total, with two centuries to his credit. He also registered six 50-plus scores during the tournament.

Now, Virat Kohli has shifted his focus to the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia. The fixture is set to be played at the Kennington Oval from June 7.

Anushka Sharma recently made a stunning red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival. She went for an off-white Richard Quinn outfit. Anushka kept her hair tied in a sleek bun. With minimal makeup and accessories, the actress outshined everyone with her bright smile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)



Fans can next see Anushka Sharma in the upcoming biopic Chakda Xpress, based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. While the release date of the film is still awaited, it is likely to stream on Netflix.

