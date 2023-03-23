Home

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Exude Regality in New Photoshoot, Check Viral Pics

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma look edgy in their respective outfits as they make a glamorous appearance at a sports event. Check their viral pictures here.

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma viral pics: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli cut a striking picture in their joint appearance at the Indian Sports Honours 2023. The couple dropped stunning pictures of their stylish look on social media Thursday evening. While Anushka chose a gorgeous violet gown, her husband and cricketer Virat chose a sharp black suit.

Both Anushka and Virat looked absolutely regal in their respective outfits. The actor further flaunted her fabulous waistline in that figure-hugging gown by international designer Toni Maticevsk. It featured an off-shoulder detailing with a ruched bodice, a knee-high slit, and zipper detailing on the side. Anushka styled her statement gown with a pair of black heels featuring Swarovski straps, and diamond earrings. She kept her hair loosely touseled in a side-parted do. The actor finished her look with matching purple eye makeup and nude lips. She looked glamorous and at the same time, effortlessly beautiful.

CHECK VIRAT-ANUSHKA’S GORGEOUS PHOTOS IN STYLISH LOOK HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Anushka’s purple gown was customised by the designer. It is available on the designer’s website for buying and costs $1795 which is equal to around Rs 1.47 lakh minus the customisation.

This is Virat and Anushka’s first formal appearance in a long time after the birth of their daughter, Vamika Kohli. The duo has been making joint appearances at airports and other casual places but had not appeared at any formal red-carpet event until now. On the work front, while Virat is gearing up for the upcoming Indian Premiere League that begins by the end of this month, Anushka is getting ready for her next film – Chakda Xpress in which she features as Indian cricketer Jhoolan Goswami. The film is slated to release on Netflix on December 16. Your thoughts on Virat-Anushka’s latest photos?

