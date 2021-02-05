Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli recently became parents to a baby girl and named her Vamika. The couple, as mentioned in their Instagram post, is experiencing a gamut of emotions. Now, in a media interaction, Virat opens up a bit more about having a daughter and how it doesn’t impact his game. Also Read - Vamika Meaning: How Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Chose a Truly Powerful Name For Their Daughter

The cricketer was addressing the media on the eve of the first Test game against England when he was asked to express how he has been feeling after becoming a father. Virat spoke out for the first time and said that it's a wonderful feeling. The star cricketer said that becoming a father will always 'remain the greatest moment' of his life.

Virat added that it's difficult to understand this feeling without experiencing it yourself. "Becoming a father has been and will remain the greatest moment in my life, in both our lives. That is something to be experienced to understand what I am saying," he said.

He went on to speak about the moments just before the baby came into the world. Virat said that he was watching the match when he got to know that they had to go to the hospital. News agency PTI quoted the cricketer as saying, “The last Test, I remember when Shardul and Sundar were having a partnership, I was watching it on my phone just before we had to go when the doctor called us so. That is how connected you are to the team and how much you are looking forward to the guys doing well.”

Virat and Anushka welcomed their firstborn on January 11 in Mumbai. They then sent out customised gifts to the paparazzi, requesting them to not click their daughter’s pictures and respect their privacy.