Virat Kohli gets a special kiss from Anushka Sharma after RCB lifts IPL trophy – See pic

Anushka Sharma couldn't have looked prouder as she celebrated Virat Kohli's IPL 2026 win. The adorable picture perfectly reflected her joy admiration for her husband's achievement. Check here.

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Anushka Sharma kisses Virat Kohli (PC- Instagram)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lifted their second IPL trophy on Sunday after a memorable victory over the Gujarat Titans. Marking the historic occasion, actor Anushka Sharma shared a heartfelt post dedicated to her husband, Virat Kohli. On Monday, the actor took to Instagram and posted an adorable picture of herself planting a kiss on Kohli’s forehead as he proudly held the IPL trophy. Keeping the caption simple yet meaningful, Anushka added a fingers-crossed emoji, a red heart emoji, and a folded hands emoji, letting the picture speak for itself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)



Earlier, she uploaded a photo of Virat with his back towards the camera on social media after RCB’s five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in the final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. We could also see former RCB player and batting coach Dinesh Karthik as part of the celebration. “One felt nice, you did it twice,” read the text on the post.

Anushka Sharma was unable to contain her excitement from the stands as Kohli’s unbeaten 75 guided RCB to register their second win in IPL. In one of the many videos doing rounds on social media, Anushka was seen cheering and clapping as Virat finished off the match with a six.

Sharma was also caught exchanging flying kisses with her cricketer husband from the stands.

Another clip showed Virat and Anushka dancing the night away while celebrating Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s victory with the team, flaunting their electrifying chemistry.

For the unversed, Anushka first met Virat back in 2013 as the two came together to shoot for an advertisement. After dating for a few years, the lovebirds finally tied the knot in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy.

They embraced parenthood for the first time in 2021 as they welcomed their daughter, Vamika. The couple became parents for the second time in 2024 as they were blessed with their son, Akaay.