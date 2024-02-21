Home

Virat Kohli Gets Spotted After Anushka Sharma Gives Birth to Akaay – See Pic

Virat Kohli Gets Spotted After Anushka Sharma Gives Birth to Akaay – See Pic

Virat Kohli's Low-Key London Outing After Anushka Sharma Gives Birth to Son Akaay Kohli. See First Pic

Virat Kohli Gets Spotted After Anushka Sharma Gives Birth to Akaay - See Pic

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Akaay, born on February 15. The couple announced the news on Instagram, expressing their joy and seeking blessings and privacy during this time. Although the location of the birth was not disclosed, a photo of Virat walking on the streets of London has sparked speculation that Anushka gave birth in a London hospital. In the picture, Virat was seen walking on a London street in the evening. He wore a black jacket with a pair of white pants and also sported a cap. The cricketer looked serious in the candid picture seemingly taken by a fan.

Latest Picture Virat Kohli in London 😍 pic.twitter.com/JOQoq13EQQ — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) February 20, 2024



The couple’s three-year-old daughter, Vamika, now has a baby brother, and the announcement was met with warmth and good wishes from fans. The post read, “With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika’s little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love and gratitude – Virat and Anushka.”

What is the meaning of Akaay?

Derived from the Hindi word ‘kaya,’ which signifies ‘body,’ Akaay goes beyond the physical, embodying a deeper essence. In Turkish, the name translates to ‘shining moon,’ conjuring images of luminosity and grace, adding a touch of celestial beauty to its meaning.

Rumours about Anushka’s pregnancy had been circulating for some time, and while the couple did not confirm it, they continued to attend various cricket matches together.

Anushka Sharma, known for her roles in Bollywood films, was last seen in the 2018 movie “Zero” and is gearing up for the release of her Netflix film “Chakda ‘Xpress.” The couple has requested privacy during this special time in their lives.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.