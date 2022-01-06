Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has a large fan base thanks to his boy next door charm. He has played a variety of notable characters over his incredible career so far. The actor who rose to prominence after his monologue in ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ revealed that he would like to do a biopic of cricketer Virat Kohli. While sports films are one of India’s most popular genres, especially with films like ‘83,’ it’ll be great to see Kartik do a cricket-based film.Also Read - Kriti Sanon To Lead 5 Mega Projects In 2022, Says 'Lot To Look Forward To'

In an interview, Kartik was asked about a biopic he'd like to be a part of, the young star was quick to respond-Virat Kohli. Not to forget, Love Aaj Kal 2 fame had raised quite the anticipation with his ad film, among fans recently when he shared a video of him, dressed in a cricket jersey, batting on the pitch, and captioned it, "Coming soon." Fans couldn't control their excitement just thinking of the fact that Kartik may be venturing into a sports film.

When it comes to Virat Kohli’s biopic, it would be interesting to see a performer like Kartik take on a part like this, especially since the actor is now riding high on the success of his most recent film, ‘Dhamaka,’ where he received a lot of praise for stunning the public in a new avatar.

Kartik Aaryan is all set to take on versatile roles with a mixed bag of interesting projects in 2022 including, Shehzada, Freddy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Captain India, and Sajid Nadiadwala’s untitled next.

