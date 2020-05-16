Actor Anushka Sharma’s produced gripping web series Paatal Lok is receiving all kinds of praise and has been a hit already. Now, her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli has reviewed the crime thriller and penned an appreciation note for his wife Anushka and the team of the show. Taking to Instagram, he shared a selfie with the screen of his laptop where Paatal Lok is being played on Amazon Prime. Also Read - Paatal Lok Twitter Reaction: Netizens Call Anushka Sharma’s Web-Series Tremendous, Say ‘Move Over Sacred Games’

Sharing his thoughts on the show, he wrote that ‘it is a masterpiece of storytelling, screenplay, and tremendous acting’. He further adds that he is ‘proud of his love for producing such a gripping series and believing in her team’. Also Read - Paatal Lok Character Teasers Out: News Anchor Sanjeev Mehra, Cop Hathi Ram Will Dig Out The Truth | WATCH

He captioned it, “Having watched the whole season of PAATAL LOK a while ago, I knew it’s a masterpiece of storytelling, screenplay, and tremendous acting. Now having seen how people loved it too, just confirmed how I saw the show 👏👏. Proud of my love @anushkasharma for producing such a gripping series and believing in her team along with our bhaiji @kans26 . Well done brother.” (sic) Also Read - Paatal Lok Trailer Out: Anushka Sharma’s Upcoming Crime Drama Shows Real Side of The World

Take a look at the post here:



Helmed by NH10 and Udta Punjab writer Sudip Sharma and produced by Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Films, Paatal Lok features Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhishek Banerjee. It explores the dark bylanes of immortality and delves into the four estates of democracy surrounded in ancient realms Swargalok (heaven), Dharti Lok (earth), and Patal Lok (netherworld).

Jaideep, who essays the role of Delhi police officer who is put on an extremely high-profile case, speaks to IANS said, “It is an incredible honour to be a part of a series that does not shy away from bringing out the dark side of these uncertain times.”