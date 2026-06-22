Virat Kohli reveals emotional connection to ONE Karan Aujla song he listens to before matches: ‘I also lost…’

Virat Kohli has shared an intimate glimpse into his life off the field, revealing how music plays a key role in his mindset before matches. The cricketer spoke about a deeply personal connection that helps him stay composed and motivated during high-pressure moments.

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Virat Kohli opens up on one Karan Aujla song (PC: Twitter)

For most athletes, match preparation is a mix of training, focus and mental calm. For cricket legend Virat Kohli, music quietly fits into that space as well. The former Indian captain recently shared that there is one specific song by Karan Aujla that he often turns to before going out to play matches. It is not just about motivation for him but something much more personal. The connection comes from a shared sense of struggle and emotion, which makes the track stand out in his routine.

What did Virat Kohli say about the Karan Aujla song?

At the One8 global event, Virat Kohli opened up about his bond with Karan Aujla’s music. He specifically mentioned the song Winning Speech and explained why it stays close to him.

He said, “You write songs from the heart. The one I resonate with most is ‘Winning Speech’ because it probably captures the journey you’ve gone through. I can see similarities with my own journey as well. I lost my dad when I was pretty young too, so that song is quite special for me. I’ve often listened to it before going out to play matches,” Kohli said. His words highlighted how deeply personal experiences often influence the way he connects with music. The interaction came during an event where Virat Kohli and Karan Aujla also shared the stage and performed together.

See viral video of Virat Kohli with Karan Aujla here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by one8 (@one8world)

Why does Winning Speech feel personal to Virat Kohli?

Kohli shared that the song reflects emotional struggles and the journey of building oneself through difficult phases. He related it to his own life story, especially the loss of his father at a young age. For him, the track is not just about lyrics or rhythm. It carries meaning that aligns with his personal growth and resilience over the years. That emotional connection is what makes it special enough to be part of his match-day routine.

How does music help Virat Kohli before matches?

Virat Kohli has often spoken about mental preparation being as important as physical fitness. Music plays a role in helping him reach that focused state before stepping onto the field. The song Winning Speech by Karan Aujla acts as a grounding point for him. It helps him settle emotions, clear distractions and build concentration before high-pressure games. Over time, it has become a familiar part of his preparation process.

What else did Virat Kohli share at the event?

During the same event, Kohli also spoke about his mindset in tough match situations. He recalled the 2022 T20 World Cup match against Pakistan in Melbourne, where India pulled off a memorable win. He explained that he never believes a game is over until the very end. Even in difficult situations, he continues to stay hopeful and focused on finding a way back into the match. This belief has shaped many of his performances over the years.

What makes this moment special for fans?

This revelation gave fans a rare look into Virat Kohli’s emotional side. Known for his intensity and competitiveness on the field, he rarely opens up about personal connections like this. His bond with Karan Aujla’s music shows how personal experiences can influence even elite athletes. It also highlights how music can become a source of strength during pressure-filled moments.