Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma are one of the most loved celebrity couple and they are currently enjoying their time with each other at home amid the lockdown due to coronavirus which has extended till April 30 in Maharashtra. They keep sharing their cute photos and videos on social media and in the latest photo shared by Virat on Instagram, they both look adorable as they pose together with their pet and the way Virat is looking at Anushka will leave you speechless.

Sharing the adorable photo on his official Instagram account, Virat wrote, ""Knowledge of what truly matters in life is a blessing." All Virushka fans are extreamely excited to see their adorable photo and PDA and left several comments saying that they both give major relationship goals.

Last week, sharing photos while lighting diya’s as per PM Modi’s appeal, Anushka shared adorable photos with Virat and wrote, “I light a diya everyday for many years now. And as I light the diya I seek guidance, asking for the darkness in me to be dispelled. For many days since the turn of the recent events across the world, I have prayed to God to end the suffering of so many who are losing their lives without their families beside them, for the less-fortunate and the needy whose lives have turned upside down completely, for all the healthcare professionals who are working tirelessly & bravely to protect the lives of other beings, for those who are uncertain about their jobs and future. So tonight, I prayed extra for everyone and I lit diyas with the whole of India and we all prayed for each other. Prayers never go in vain.