Virat Kohli’s Leaked Hotel Room Video: Hrithik Roshan and other Bollywood celebrities have strongly condemned the breach of privacy at Virat Kohli’s hotel room. Earlier, Virat Kohli had shared a video from his hotel room where an unidentified person recorded a video inside his hotel room in Australia during his absence. The cricket captioned his post as, “I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment.”Also Read - Virat Kohli Hotel Room VIRAL Video Highlights: 'Crown Perth' FIRES Staff For Security BREACH

BOLLYWOOD EXPRESSES DISGUST OVER VIRAT KOHLI’S LEAKED HOTEL ROOM VIDEO:

Reacting to the same Hrithik Roshan commented, “Damn ! This person needs to e found out and fired . And the hotel needs to take responsibility!” Aparshakti Khurana wrote, “Ohhh Fishhh No Way!!!!!!” Kajal Aggarwal commented, “horrifying!.” Varun Dhawan expressed his disgust and stated “Horrible behaviour.” Anushka also wrote a post “Have experienced a few incidents where some fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past but this really is the worst thing. An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and thinks celebrity ho toh deal Karna padega (If you are a celebrity then you will have to deal with this) should know that you are also part of the problem. Exercising some self-control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line?” Also Read - Virat Kohli: Strangers Inside Virat Kohli's Room, Cricketer Gets Paranoid By The Action | Watch Video

CHECK OUT B-TOWN CELEBS REACTION ON VIRAT KOHLI’S LEAKED HOTEL ROOM CLIP:

Also Read - Kantara Hindi Remake: Rishab Shetty Has THIS to Say...

ANUSHKA SHARMA ENRAGED OVER VIRAT KOHLI’S HOTEL ROOM LEAKED VIDEO

Anushka Sharma too expressed anger over her husband’s privacy preach and wrote in her post, “Have experienced a few incidents where some fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past but this really is the worst thing. An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and thinks celebrity ho toh deal Karna padega (If you are a celebrity then you will have to deal with this) should know that you are also part of the problem. Exercising some self-control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line?”

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in December 2017 and they have a one-year-old daughter named Vamika.

For more updates on Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, check out this space at India.com.