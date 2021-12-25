Actor Anushka Sharma gave us a sneak peek into her time in South Africa. The actor-producer has been away from the big screen but continues to generate headlines on a regular basis, thanks to her social media posts. Sultan actor has travelled to South Africa with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, and other members of the Indian cricket team to play three test matches and one-day internationals.Also Read - NFT Auction: Bat Signed by 2011 World Cup Winning Team Fetches USD 25,000

PK fame announced she’s staying at the Irene Country Lodge in a photo she uploaded on Instagram Stories. She showed off a photo of a small ball pit that had been made up, most likely for Vamika, and thanked the lodge for the effort. Also Read - SA vs IND: India Out to Crack The South Africa Code as Tour Begins With Boxing Day Test

Take a look:

Also Read - Virat Kohli Reviews Ranveer Singh's Movie '83-The Film' Based on Kapil Dev-Led India's WC Triumph

About the place Virushka stayed:

The official website of Irene Country Lodge describes its accommodations as the Autograph Collection’s Irene Country Lodge offers a variety of luxurious accommodations. There are 123 rooms in total, all of which are exquisitely designed with African Mahogany wood furniture and complimented by rich textured fabrics in earthy tones to create a cozy atmosphere.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Irene Country Lodge & Spa (@irenecountrylodge)

The cheapest room costs 1,828 ZAR per night (about 8,846 per night), while the most costly room- the Presidential Suite, costs 6,498 ZAR per night (about 31,446 per night). Spas, restaurants, and bars are also available, as well as farm tours. Picnics by the lake, birding, tree-spotting and a farm tour are just a few of the outdoor activities offered by the lodge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Irene Country Lodge & Spa (@irenecountrylodge)

Anushka recently posted a note on her social media account thanking the media for not releasing images of her and Virat’s kid Vamika. Her photographs were taken by paparazzi while Team India was leaving for South Africa. The photos, however, did not surface on social media.

Ever since the lockdown, Anushka has accompanied husband Virat to practically all of his tournaments. During the IPL 2020 and 2021, the T20 World Cup series, and India’s matches against England, she was seen by his side.

Anushka and Virat hands down are the most adorable couple in the industry! Watch this space for more updates on the adorable couple.