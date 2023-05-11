Home

‘Virat Ma’am Bhi Bol De’: Virat Kohli Teases Paparazzi After Calling Anushka Sharma ‘Sir’, Watch

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli hosted a special dinner for Royal Challengers Bangalore players and support staff

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma never miss a chance to give couple goals to their fans. Kohli is a right-handed batsman for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL, and Sharma is a successful Bollywood actress. It’s nice to see them taking the time to show appreciation for their team by hosting a dinner at their restaurant. The couple hosted a special dinner for Royal Challengers Bangalore players and support staff at his restaurant in Mumbai on Wednesday.

It’s also worth noting that Virat Kohli is known for his fashion sense, and it’s not uncommon to see him wearing stylish outfits both on and off the cricket field. He wore a printed shirt for the dinner, whereas, Anushka Sharma, who is known for her fashion sense, opted for a sleeveless striped-white shirt.

While the couple was posing for the paps outside the restaurant, a paparazzo mistakenly called Anushka as ‘Sir’. The former Indian captain did not let this opportunity go in vain without poking some fun. He said to the paps, “Virat ma’am bhi bol de ek baar.” (Please tell Virat ‘Ma’am’ once!) The couple and the paps burst into laughter. Several videos of the incident went viral.

Watch the viral video of Virat and Anushka here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Virat Kohli is currently engaged with his IPL schedule as he plays for the popular franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore. Anushka Sharma, on the other hand, will be seen in her brother Karnesh Sharma’s produced film Chakda Xpress.

In between the matches, Virat and Anushka have been exuding couple goals, sometime in Bengaluru and sometime in Delhi. A few days back, Virat shared a beautiful frame with his wife. In the picture, Virat can be seen in a black shirt folded to the elbow to bring a proper Delhi-wala-ladka vibe with a classic watch in his hand that goes around Anushka’s waist, dressed in a beautiful orange-coloured dress. As she poses for the camera, Anushka looked gorgeous with open hair and a wide smile. Virat captioned the picture with two hearts with an infinity sign in between.

