Virosh Wedding: Is viral photo of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda posing with Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun genuine? Here’s the actual truth

Virosh Wedding: Is viral photo of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda posing with Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun genuine? Heres the actual truth

Social media is buzzing over an alleged wedding photo featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda alongside Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun. A closer look reveals the real story behind the viral image.

Social media exploded after viral picture claimed to show Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda dressed as bride and groom posing with Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun. Fans quickly began sharing image believing it to be first official wedding glimpse. Excitement grew as wedding day arrived on February 26 2026. However reality behind image tells different story.

What is the truth behind viral wedding photo?

Picture circulating online is not real wedding photo. Image has been created using artificial intelligence tools. Many users noticed slight irregularities in facial details and body proportions. Some netizens pointed out that Vijay did not look exactly like himself. Others commented that even AI could not perfectly recreate Mahesh Babu’s charm. One user called it clever edit while another said technology can easily mislead viewers today.

At first glance image appears extremely realistic. Lighting outfits background and expressions look convincing which made confusion stronger. Yet no official confirmation or authentic wedding portrait featuring these stars has been released by couple.

Check out viral picture here

OMG ! What a frame – MB – AA – VD pic.twitter.com/lKAevO7Cn8 — Lets OTT x CINEMA (@LetsOTTxCinema) February 26, 2026

No official pictures from Virosh’s wedding celebrations

Despite ongoing ceremonies no official photographs from main wedding rituals have been shared publicly. Rashmika and Vijay have posted glimpses from pre wedding celebrations including pool party cricket match and haldi ceremony. Reports also mention sangeet function where Rashmika danced to Angaaron Sa from Pushpa 2. Still fans are waiting for clear wedding portrait of newlyweds.

About Virosh

Wedding remains intimate with limited guest list. Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga Rahul Ravindran and actress Kalyani Priyadarshan are among attendees. Celebration has been kept private with focus on family traditions rather than grand public spectacle.

Meanwhile, Reception is scheduled in Hyderabad on March 4 2026. Event is expected to host friends colleagues and industry members. Fans anticipate glamorous evening filled with celebration and music.

Viral image may look real but truth confirms it is digitally created. Fans continue to wait for authentic glimpse of Rashmika and Vijay as married couple while celebrations move from private ceremony to grand reception in Hyderabad.

