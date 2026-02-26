Virosh Wedding Updates: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda to have Telugu ceremony at 10 AM followed by Kodava rituals at...

Home

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will celebrate their Telugu wedding at 10 AM, marking the start of their special day. Later, at 4 PM, the couple will follow Kodava wedding rituals, honoring traditional customs. The ceremonies are set to blend cultural heritage with personal celebrations, giving fans a glimpse of their joyful union and carefully planned festivities.

*This copy is getting updated.*

