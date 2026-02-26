  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Virosh Wedding Updates: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda to have Telugu ceremony at 10 AM followed by Kodava rituals at...

Virosh Wedding Updates: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda to have Telugu ceremony at 10 AM followed by Kodava rituals at…

Virosh Wedding Updates: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda to have Telugu ceremony at 10 AM followed by Kodava rituals at...

Published date india.com Published: February 26, 2026 10:02 AM IST
email india.com By Ayush Srivastava email india.com twitter india.com
Virosh Wedding Updates: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda to have Telugu ceremony at 10 AM followed by Kodava rituals at...

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will celebrate their Telugu wedding at 10 AM, marking the start of their special day. Later, at 4 PM, the couple will follow Kodava wedding rituals, honoring traditional customs. The ceremonies are set to blend cultural heritage with personal celebrations, giving fans a glimpse of their joyful union and carefully planned festivities.

*This copy is getting updated.*

About the Author

Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava is a passionate Sub Editor at India.com and is currently part of the entertainment team with a strong grasp on South cinema, Bollywood, and Hollywood. With more than 3 years of experi ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.