Virosh Wedding Updates: Rashmika Mandanna’s family offers coconut and betel leaves to Vijay Deverakonda, rituals begin

Wedding celebrations for Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna begin with family performing traditional rituals including exchange of coconut, betel leaves, fruits, and kumkum, highlighting cultural essence of the day.

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have begun their wedding rituals in Udaipur. In a traditional ceremony, Rashmika’s family is set to present betel leaves, coconut, kumkum, haldi, fruits, and sweets to Vijay’s family as part of the customary rituals.

As per sources, “Rashmika’s family in the traditional ritual to give Coconuts, betel leaves, fruits, sweets, and turmeric-kumkum to Vijay’s family.” The couple has chosen a primal theme for their big day, focusing on simplicity and cultural roots. According to sources close to them, the wedding draws inspiration from how marriages were celebrated decades ago, with simple traditions, rooted rituals, and old-world charm recreated beautifully for the occasion.

