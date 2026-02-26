Home

Virosh Wedding: Vijay and Rashmika celebrate marriage ceremony with paps, distribute sweets, Video goes viral

Vijay and Rashmika’s wedding celebrations included a special moment where their team distributed sweets to media personnel. The heartwarming gesture quickly went viral online, giving fans a glimpse of joy and festivities.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have finally tied the knot. Fans have been waiting for this day for a long time. The couple got married in a private ceremony surrounded by close family friends and colleagues. After the wedding, their team distributed sweets to media and photographers at the venue. A video of this moment quickly went viral on social media. Fans flooded the posts with congratulatory messages and heart emojis.

The sweet gesture from team Virosh

Team members handed out sweets to media as a way to thank them for covering the wedding. The gesture warmed many hearts online. One fan wrote, “Love this thoughtful gesture! God bless the newlyweds!” Many others shared similar messages, expressing excitement and love for the couple. The small act of distributing sweets added a personal touch to the celebrations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Grand wedding of Virosh in Udaipur

The wedding of Virosh took place at ITC Mementos in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Only close family friends and a few Telugu film industry colleagues attended. The couple kept the ceremony private and followed a no-phone policy to maintain intimacy. Celebrities in attendance included Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Rahul Ravindran, Eesha Rebba, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Ashika Ranganath and Shravya Varma.

Heartwarming wishes for Rashmika and Vijay

After wedding, producer Bunny Vas shared his congratulations online. He praised couple for their journey together and wished them happiness. Other friends and colleagues also sent their blessings and messages of love. Fans enjoyed seeing celebrities and industry friends celebrate the union.

My #GeethaGovindham ❤️❤️ Watching you both choose each other forever is beyond special. @TheDeverakonda, your fire and loyalty… @iamRashmika, your warmth and pure heart… together you are magic in its truest form. May this marriage be filled with unstoppable love, strength,… pic.twitter.com/6A8QQTMUm8 — Bunny Vas (@TheBunnyVas) February 26, 2026

More about Rashmika and Vijay

Vijay and Rashmika will continue their celebrations with a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026. The event is expected to include friends colleagues and more celebrities. Fans are excited to see more glimpses of the celebrations and share in the couple’s happiness.

Story Highlights

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna married in a private Udaipur ceremony

Team distributed sweets to media, video quickly went viral

Close family and friends attended along with select Telugu film celebrities

Grand reception planned in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026

The Virosh wedding shows how the couple balanced a private ceremony with moments of public joy. The sweets distribution was simple yet meaningful, and fans are enjoying each moment as the celebrations continue.

