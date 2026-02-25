Home

VIROSH Wedding: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna host grand lunch and dinner ceremony for paparazzi in Udaipur

VIROSH wedding celebrations in Udaipur take a special turn as Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna arrange lavish meals for paparazzi covering their big day. Gesture reflects gratitude amid star-studded festivities attended by close friends family and high-profile guests.

VIROSH wedding celebrations between Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have turned Udaipur into a festive hotspot. Pre-wedding energy is high with friends family and close industry guests gathering for multi-day functions. While ceremony remains private with tight security and restricted access, couple ensured that warmth and gratitude extended beyond inner circle.

What special gesture Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna made for paparazzi

Despite choosing intimate wedding setup, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna made thoughtful move for paparazzi and media stationed outside venue. Since photographers have been present to cover celebrations, couple arranged grand lunch and dinner service for them.

Starting February 24 meals were hosted for three days covering all major functions. Though security teams did not allow media near ceremony spaces, buffet was organized at nearby hotel so everyone covering event felt acknowledged. This gesture quickly became talking point among media circles present in Udaipur.

How pre-wedding functions added to festive mood?

Celebrations began with lively cricket gathering titled Virosh Premiere League where family members and friends bonded over friendly match. Following this fun event sangeet ceremony brought music dance and emotional moments. During sangeet Vijay’s mother presented Rashmika with heirloom bangles symbolizing welcome into family. Decor featured personal photographs of couple capturing journey over years adding sentimental touch to evening.

More about grand wedding

On February 25 haldi and mehendi ceremonies are scheduled followed by traditional wedding ritual on February 26. Wedding will remain close-knit affair with family and trusted friends while larger reception plans may follow later. Security arrangements continue to be strict ensuring privacy of couple and guests.

While many celebrity weddings focus on exclusivity VIROSH wedding stands out for balanced approach between privacy and appreciation. By hosting media teams with meals Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna showed respect toward professionals covering milestone event. Celebrations reflect mix of tradition warmth and modern celebrity culture making this wedding one of most talked about events of year.

