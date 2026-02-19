Vishal Bhardwaj breaks silence on why he gave Aamir Khan special credit in O'Romeo: 'This suggestion...'

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has opened up about an interesting behind-the-scenes moment from his latest directorial venture, O’Romeo, and why he chose to thank Aamir Khan in the film’s opening credits. The action thriller, which released in theatres on February 13, 2026, stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles and is reportedly inspired by the life of Hussain Ustara. The film draws from Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queen’s of Mumbai and explores the darker undercurrents of Mumbai’s crime world.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Bhardwaj shared that Aamir Khan had shown keen interest in the project even before it went on floors. The actor requested a narration of the script and, after hearing it, suggested a bold narrative shift that would ultimately alter the emotional trajectory of the story.

Aamir Khan’s Suggestion: The turning point

Speaking about the moment, Vishal Bhardwaj said, “Aamir wanted to hear the script of O’Romeo. And when he heard it, he gave me the idea that someone should be killed at a crucial point in the film. Killing the lawyer Anjum Ansari (Resh Lamba) in the restaurant was his idea. This is the reason why I thanked him. This suggestion changed so many things for me.”

The director explained that this single narrative change became the film’s emotional pivot. The murder of the lawyer is not merely a shocking moment but the catalyst that deepens the protagonist’s journey.

“Because from there, the protagonist, Ustara, gets attracted towards the girl (Afshan, played by Triptii). He realises, ‘Oh my God, she can do anything to exact revenge’. So, he starts taking her seriously and even nurses her back to health after she gets injured.”

According to Bhardwaj, this shift strengthened the romantic tension and psychological complexity between the characters, making the story far more layered than initially conceived.

All about O’Romeo

O’Romeo marks Vishal Bhardwaj’s fourth collaboration with Shahid Kapoor. Set against the grim landscape of Mumbai’s underworld, the film blends crime, drama and romance. Alongside Shahid and Triptii, the ensemble cast features Avinash Tiwary, Farida Jalal, Hussain Dalal and Disha Patani. Tamannaah Bhatia and Vikrant Massey appear in special roles.

The film has received mixed reactions from critics and viewers. The Free Press Journal rated it 3.5 stars, observing, “While the first half is gripping and engaging, the second half turns slightly predictable and feels stretched, especially towards the climax. The runtime could have been shorter. Some scenes are quite gory, with visible bloodshed, which may not appeal to everyone. Overall, O’Romeo is a well-crafted crime drama with strong performances, memorable music, and solid action. It may not be extraordinary, but it certainly isn’t disappointing either.”

Despite divided reviews, Bhardwaj’s revelation about Aamir Khan’s involvement has added an intriguing layer to the film’s narrative journey, offering audiences a fresh perspective on how one creative suggestion can redefine an entire story.