Vishal Bhardwaj Reveals he Did Not Watch ‘The Kerala Story’: ‘Cinema Should Not be Used For Propaganda’

Vishal Bhardwaj recently revealed that he did not watch 'The Kerala Story' as he wants to stay away from propaganda.

Vishal Bhardwaj Reveals he Did Not Watch ‘The Kerala Story’: Vishal Bhardwaj has always treated various genres with utmost sensitivity and aesthetic sense as a filmmaker. Be it his Shakespearean adaptations or light-hearted films like Makdee and The Blue Umbrella, Vishal has created his own cinematic wave with his unique and out-of-the-box storytelling. The director who showcased the sensitive issue of Kashmir through his Hamlet adaptation Haider starring Shahid Kapoor has said that he hasn’t seen The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story. Vishal admitted in a recent interview that he avoided watching these movies as he did not want to get affected by propaganda.

VISHAL BHARDWAJ SAYS FILMMAKERS SHOULD STAY AWAY FROM PROPAGANDA

The filmmaker in an interaction with PTI said, “I didn’t see The Kashmir Files, The Kerala Story and I didn’t see them consciously. The kind of things I was hearing about these films, I didn’t want to get impacted by it. I was hearing that they are propaganda films from my friends and people I know…So, I just wanted to stay out of it because, for me, it is a very sensitive subject. If there’s so much negativity I want to remain out of this negativity, I love my peace. So, I didn’t want to see them” He further added, “I want my community of filmmakers to treat such stories sensitively and not use it as propaganda. Cinema is such a thing that you can use it the way you want. If people are accepting it and seeing it, then we should accept that people are changing. We are changing as a society.”

Vishal’s web show Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valley will start streaming on Sony Liv from September 27, 2023. The series stars Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Vivaan Shah, Imaad Shah, Priyanshu Painyuli, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Paoli Dam in crucial roles.

The trailer of his Tabu-Ali Fazal starrer spy-thriller Khufiya, recently has recently released.

