Vishal Bhardwaj To Collaborate With Shah Rukh Khan Soon, Says ‘Now Is The Time’

Vishal Bhardwaj revealed that he and Shah Rukh Khan have been trying to work with each other for some time now. He said that they even came very close to working together once.

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj will be a part of the forthcoming Netflix film, Khufiya. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan is basking in the success of his latest release, Jawan. Now, the director has recently teased that he will be joining forces with King Khan soon. Yes, you heard it right! During an interaction with News18, Vishal Bhardwaj hinted that he might soon be joining forces with Shah Rukh Khan. The filmmaker disclosed that he and SRK have spoken about making a film together and according to him, the day is not too far when they would announce a movie.

Vishal Bhardwaj was quoted as saying during the interview, “Whenever we meet, humesha yeh rehta hai ke kab hona hai. Ab wo waqt aa raha hai. Cameo toh ho hi gaya hai indirect toh film bhi iss baar honi chahiye. Andar se mujhe bhi feeling aa rahi hai. Shah Rukh ne bhi mujhe bola hai ke iss baar mujhe kuch lag raha hai ke hum log kuch kar payenge saath mein. (Whenever we meet, we always wonder when is the film happening. Now is the time. The cameo is done and it is time for the film now. I have a feeling we will work together soon. Shah Rukh has also told me that this time we might be able to do a movie together).”

Shah Rukh Khan and Vishal Bhardwaj Came Close To Working Together

The Haider maker also revealed that he and Shah Rukh Khan have been trying to work with each other for some time now. Vishal Bhardwaj said that they came very close to doing a film together at one point. He added that the movie was even announced and they were all set to shoot but for some reason the movie was unable to materialise.

All About Vishal Bhardwaj’s Next Khufiya

Up next, Vishal Bhardwaj is waiting for the release of his Netflix drama, Khufiya. The film, which is scheduled for a premiere on the streaming giant on October 5, stars Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ali Fazal, Azmeri Haque Badhon and Ashish Vidyarthi in prominent roles. For the unaware, Khufiya is a cinematic adaptation of Amar Bhushan’s espionage novel, Escape to Nowhere.

