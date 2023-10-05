Home

Vishal-CBFC Bribery Row: CBI Files Case Over Mark Antony Actor’s Allegations

Vishal-CBFC Bribery Row: The CBI has filed a case over Mark Antony actor Vishal's bribery allegations against Indian censor board.

Vishal-CBFC Bribery Row: The CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) has registered a case on the basis of Kannada actor Vishal’s allegations against the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification). For the unversed, the actor few days ago shared about his experience with censor board and made strong allegations against them in a viral video. He had said, “This is about the scam that has transpired in CBFC Mumbai in relation to my film (Mark Antony)…I would like to address this with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and PM Modi. We applied online for film certification but we were taken aback by what happened over there in the CBFC office (sic)”. He further added, “I had no option, I had to pay up. I received the certificate and my film Mark Antony was released in North India. But it is unfortunate. If this is the case in Govt offices, I really request the higher officials to look into this matter… (sic)”

VISHAL’S BRIBERY ALLEGATIONS VIDEO GOES VIRAL:

#Corruption being shown on silver screen is fine. But not in real life. Cant digest. Especially in govt offices. And even worse happening in #CBFC Mumbai office. Had to pay 6.5 lacs for my film #MarkAntonyHindi version. 2 transactions. 3 Lakhs for screening and 3.5 Lakhs for… pic.twitter.com/3pc2RzKF6l — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) September 28, 2023

UNION MINISTER ANURAG THAKUR RESPONDED TO MARK ANTONY ACTOR VISHAL’S ALLEGATIONS

After Union Minister of Information And Broadcasting Anurag Thakur directed the CBFC to take stern action, the latter responded in a statement. The statement read, “It has been noticed that despite the online certification system i.e. E-Cinepramaan in place and regular updates on new system improvements for the film producers/applicants, they still choose to apply through intermediaries or agents. This goes against the objective of eliminating third-party involvement in the certification process…However, we have taken note of the allegations being reported very seriously and CBFC has zero tolerance for corruption. Also, the strictest action will be taken against anyone found involved and we shall get into the root cause. Meanwhile, any attempt to malign the image of CBFC will not be tolerated.”

CBI REGISTERS CASE ON VISHAL’S CBFC BRIBERY CLAIMS

Now, the CBI has issued an official statement regarding the bribery case and stated that, “It was alleged that during the month of September 2023, a private person entered a conspiracy with others to obtain a bribe of Rs.7,00,000/- & to get the required censor certificate from CBFC, Mumbai for a movie dubbed in Hindi”. It also added, “It was further alleged that in furtherance of the said conspiracy, she initially demanded bribe on behalf of CBFC Mumbai officials amounting to Rs.7,00,000/- from the Complainant and subsequently after negotiation, she allegedly accepted Rs.6,54,000/- as bribe on behalf of CBFC Mumbai officials in two bank accounts of other two accused.”

