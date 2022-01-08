Mumbai: Music composer Vishal Dadlani’s father, Moti Dadlani passed away on Saturday. Vishal’s father was tested positive for coronavirus. He was 79.Also Read - Vishal Daldani Remembers THIS Humble Gesture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a Recent Show, Here's What it is

Vishal Dadlani, who is also down with coronavirus, took to social media and penned down an emotional note. He revealed that his father was in ICU for the last three days. Expressing grief, Vishal further added that he could not even meet his mother during this difficult time. “Shri Moti Dadlani (12 May 1943 -8 Jan 2022). Lost my best friend, the nicest and kindest man on earth, last night. I couldn’t have asked for a better Father, or a better person to be my teacher for life. Anything good in me is just a pale reflection of him. He was in ICU for the last 3/4 days (due to a gall bladder surgery that went bad) but I couldn’t go from yesterday on because I tested positive for Covid. I can’t even go hold my Mother in her most difficult time. It’s really not fair (sic),” he wrote. Also Read - Vishal Dadlani Gives Strong Reason on Why He Didn’t Return to Indian Idol 12’s Judging Panel After Second Wave of Covid

Vishal Dadlani further thanked his sister for handling everything and added that he is completely lost after his father’s demise. “Thankfully, my sister is handling everything with far more strength than I would be able to muster up. I don’t know how to live in a world without him. I’m completely lost,” the music composer concluded. Also Read - Aryan Khan Case Latest Update: Shekhar Suman, Vishal Dadlani Support Shah Rukh Khan, Say ‘Being Used as Smokescreen’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VISHAL (@vishaldadlani)

Vishal had tested positive for coronavirus on January 8. He had taken to social media announcing the same and shared a picture of the testing kit. “This is for anyone who may have come in contact with me this last week or 10 days. Sadly, despite every precaution, I’ve tested Covid Positive. At no point, except during weekly shoots (where all testing protocols were followed to the best of my knowledge), have I met anyone without a mask on. Nor have I touched anything unsanitised, as far as I know. My symptoms are relatively mild, but still quite debilitating. Please be careful,” he had written.

Wishing strength to Vishal Dadlani and his family!