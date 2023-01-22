Home

Vishal Dadlani on Shah Rukh Khan For Pathaan: ‘He is Some Other Level…’ – Watch Video

Watch Vishal Dadlani describe how the blockbuster music for the movie Pathaan was made and discuss how YRF, Siddharth Anand, and Shah Rukh Khan came together for the project.

Singer, songwriter and music composer Vishal Dadlani who along with music composer Sheykhar Ravjiani have belted out the chartbusters – Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan in the most anticipated film of the year Pathaan, worked on these two songs during the pandemic and is grateful that their music has become a blockbuster.

Vishal says, “This is something we did almost between lockdown one and lockdown two when there was time. We did the music and now it’s come out, so it’s really like it has a lot of meaning for us for this music to finally come to people we’ve been waiting for a long time for people to hear Pathaan songs and in the context of the film as well.”

Talking about YRF, Siddharth Anand and Shah Rukh coming together he says, “This (SRK) is a man who puts his heart and soul into everything he does, I mean I have never seen anyone shoot like a furniture commercial with as much passion as Shah Rukh does, he’s some other level and this film is a meeting of passion. Also, it’s YRF hitting the throttle hard, it’s Siddharth Anand giving it everything and it’s us coming back pretty much after this.”

WATCH VISHAL DADLANI SPEAK ON PATHAAN’S MUSIC

Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. YRF’s adrenaline-pumping film, Pathaan, is set to release on Jan 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.