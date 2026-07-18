Vishal Dadlani, Prakash Raj slam Sonam Wangchuk’s removal from Jantar Mantar: ‘Dara hua nangapan’

After Sonam Wangchuk's removal from protest, Vishal Dadlani says 'Have you ever seen such cowardice?' and Prakash Raj says 'Sign of fear'.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/vishal-dadlani-prakash-raj-slam-sonam-wangchuks-removal-from-jantar-mantar-dara-hua-nangapan-8477445/ Copy

Vishal Dadlani, Prakash Raj and Sonam Wangchuk

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani and actor Prakash Raj have strongly reacted after activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk was removed from his protest site at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar during the early hours of July 18. While the Delhi Police said the move was made on medical grounds, both celebrities criticised the action and expressed support for Wangchuk. Taking to Instagram, Vishal Dadlani shared a video in which he expressed his anger over the incident.

“Have you ever seen such cowardice? They forcefully took away Sonam ji. What they are doing to this country… it breaks my heart. My countrymen, when will you wake up? If you don’t wake up now, when will you wake up? I don’t know what to say. I just wish I was there to help in some way. My brain is bursting with anger right now,” Dadlani said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VISHAL (@vishaldadlani)



Actor Prakash Raj also criticised the government’s handling of the protest in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, “The world is witnessing a coward government that doesn’t want to engage in dialogue with the youth but wants to behave like dictators. Forcibly taking away Sonam Wangchuk and disrupting students’ peaceful protest is a sign of fear. What a shame.”

Parde ke peeche kya hai

Chappan inch ka Dara hua Nangapan

Whats behind the screen

56 inches of Shivering Nakedness #justasking pic.twitter.com/MQSWvYBCPU — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) July 18, 2026



Why was Sonam Wangchuk removed from Jantar Mantar?

Sonam Wangchuk was shifted from Jantar Mantar to a hospital after completing 21 days of an indefinite hunger strike. According to the Delhi Police, the decision was taken after his health reportedly deteriorated. Authorities said the move was based on medical advice and carried out in compliance with a Delhi High Court order. Police also stated that while some protesters briefly resisted the operation, only minimal force was used.

However, Wangchuk’s supporters alleged that he was removed without his consent and described the action as a crackdown on a peaceful protest.

Why is Sonam Wangchuk protesting?

Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations.

The protest comes amid concerns over examination-related controversies, including the NEET paper leak case, which led to allegations of question paper leaks, irregularities and unfair practices in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). The issue sparked nationwide protests from students seeking greater transparency and accountability in the examination process.

The government has maintained that investigations into the alleged irregularities have been carried out and has defended the examination system.