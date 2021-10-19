Mumbai: Indian Idol 12 was one of the most popular reality show that run for almost a year on TV. The show grabbed headlines for its negative and positive publicity. The judges of the twelfth season were Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar. Later, they were replaced with Anu Malik and Manoj Muntashir as the second wave of covid lockdown in Maharashtra made the Indian Idol 12 makers shift the set to Daman. One of the judges Vishal was not a part of the show after the second wave.Also Read - Aryan Khan Case Latest Update: Shekhar Suman, Vishal Dadlani Support Shah Rukh Khan, Say ‘Being Used as Smokescreen’

Vishal Dadlani, who is now set to judge another singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, recently revealed why he did not return to Indian Idol 12. While speaking to ETimes, the singer said, “My parents are my first priority. Therefore, I decided to move out of Mumbai and look after them and be safe at home. The entire focus of my life during the pandemic was to keep my parents safe. And thankfully, we are healthy and fine.” Also Read - Neha Kakkar Finally Reveals Why Sister Sonu Kakkar Replaced Her on Indian Idol 12

The show managed to get Anu Malik as Vishal’s replacement. On this, Dadlani said, “I was away for a few months, so obviously, they had to bring a new judge in my place. The show established a certain pattern and it was not economically feasible or made sense to bring me back on the show. I am expensive as a judge and so it would not have worked out to bring me back again.” Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show Welcomes Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal and Other Top 4 Indian Idol Finalists With Neha Kakkar

Earlier, Neha Kakkar opened up about her sister Sonu Kakkar judging Indian Idol on her behalf. When Kapil Sharma took a dig at the sisters “Kya puri family ka contract hai Sony TV ke saath (Does the entire family have a contract with Sony TV)?” To this, Neha said, “Saara kursi ka khel hai. Jab kursi chor ke jao na toh apne hi bande ko chor ke jaana chahiye. Kyun Archana ma’am (It’s all about the throne. If you can’t sit and rule, give the throne to someone your own. Right, Archana ma’am)?”