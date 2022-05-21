Vishal Kotian Breaks Silence on Sidharth Shukla song: Vishal Kotian’s song Jeena Zaroori Hai with late actor Sidharth Shukla releases amid controversy and fan outrage. Though the song is doing fairly well, Sidharth fans are offended over the makers of the song not seeking permission from Sidharth’s family before releasing the track. Vishal was subject to social media trolling with “STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA,” trending on twitter as well.Also Read - Sidharth Shukla Fans Outrage Over Jeena Zaruri Hai Song, Netizens Say 'Stop Using Sidharth Shukla'

Check out this post shared by Vishal on his Instagram handle:

The former Bigg Boss 15 contestant spoke about Jeena Zaroori Hai and Sidharth Shukla while interacting with Bollywood Life. Vishal told BL, The song was planned like this only. Nobody wanted to play with the sentiments of anybody, and that’s why this song got delayed. We didn’t know something this would happen to such an amazing, healthy and lovable person.” On not sharing screen space with Sidharth in the song, the actor stated, “There was one scene which we have edited out; that was the scene in which he dies. But, we didn’t want to keep it as it would have been gruesome. If he was alive, we would have kept the scene.” Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Gets Emotional After Meeting Brahmakumari Sisters at Girl Empowerment Campaign; SidNaaz Fans Say ‘Humari Shehnaaz’

Recalling his bond with the late actor Vishal said, “When his first film had released, at that time I was so happy and I called him, and then we met at a café; he was very happy and joyful. In fact, when the news about his demise came, I couldn’t believe it. It was a big shock. Our friendship was very old and we used to enjoy a lot. Now, I only have memories.” He also mentioned that Sidharth was his senior during Gladrags. Vishal pointed out, “I and Sidharth knew each other for 20 years. He was my senior in Gladrags. I have spent a lot of time with him. In fact, he was the one who suggested my name for this song and we met during the shooting. We go back a long way; he was my 2 am friend sometimes. He became busy and more popular, and I always wished good for him.”

