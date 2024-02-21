Home

Entertainment

Vishal Supports Trisha After Slamming Former AIADMK Member AV Raju For His Derogatory Remarks

Vishal Supports Trisha After Slamming Former AIADMK Member AV Raju For His Derogatory Remarks

Tamil actor Vishal in his recently shared a post on X that showed his support to Trisha Krishnan over former AIADMK member's derogatory comments. Read along.

Vishal Supports Trisha After Slamming Former AIADMK Member AV Raju For His Derogatory Remarks

Chennai: Actress Trisha Krishnan recently made the headlines when former AIADMK member AV Raju accused the LEO actress of agreeing to come to a private resort for a certain amount of money. As soon as the news went viral, Trisha agreed to take legal action against the former AIADMK member through her official X handle. Amidst this Tamil actor Vishal supported Trisha with her actions. Read along with what Vishal had to say.

Trending Now

Actor Vishal Supports Trisha Krishnan, Calls Former AIADMK Member ‘Studip’

For the unknown, Vishal is the general secretary of the artists association. On Tuesday evening, Vishal took to X (Formerly known as Twitter) where he refused to take the names of Trisha and AV Raju and called the former member, a ‘stupid idiot’.

You may like to read

On his official X handle actor Vishal wrote, “I just heard that a stupid idiot from a political party spoke very ill and disgustingly about someone from our film fraternity. I will not mention your name nor the name of the person you targeted because I know you did it for publicity. I definitely will not mention names because we are not just good friends but also mutual co artistes in the film fraternity (sic).”

Vishal further added, “What you have done is absolutely filthy and not worth mentioning, But these particular ppl mean a lot personally and professionally. Honestly, I don’t want to condemn you, which is an understatement, but I hope you rot in hell (sic).” He also pointed out that the hideous act of AV Raju was an act of publicity. Vishal expressed, “Of course, this has become a trend of trying to make money out of negative publicity about celebrities. Get a job, a better job (sic).”

Take a look at Actor Vishal’s X Post:

I just heard that a stupid idiot from a political party spoke very ill and disgustingly about someone from our film fraternity. I will not mention your name nor the name of the person you targeted because I know you did it for publicity. I definitely will not mention names… — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) February 20, 2024

AV Raju Asks For Apology, ‘The Agenda was…’

As soon as Trisha informed that she would be taking legal action against AV Raju, the former AIDMK member called a press meeting and apologised, that his agenda was misconstructed. Raju expressed, “The agenda was to show AIADMK members in bad light and no one else (sic).” In a news report published by IndiaGlitz, it claimed, “Young actors like Trisha” not specifically pointing at her. He further stated, “I apologise to Trisha and everyone from the film fraternity (sic).”

What Did Trisha Posted On X?

After the former AIADMK member defamed Trisha Krishnan visiting a resort after an MLA agreed to hand a lump sum amount of money. To this, Trisha lashed out at AV Raju for falsely accusing her. On X Trisha wrote, “It’s disgusting to repeatedly see low lives and despicable human beings who will stoop down to any level to gain attention. Rest assured, necessary and severe action will be taken. Anything that needs to be said and done henceforth will be from my legal department (sic).”

Take a look at Trisha Krishnan’s X Post:

It’s disgusting to repeatedly see low lives and despicable human beings who will stoop down to any level to gain https://t.co/dcxBo5K7vL assured,necessary and severe action will be taken.Anything that needs to be said and done henceforth will be from my legal department. — Trish (@trishtrashers) February 20, 2024

This was not the first time that Trisha had lashed out at someone for making derogatory comments about her. Earlier the LEO actress had lashed out at her co-star Mansoor Ali Khan who talked about Trisha in an exploitative manner when addressing the media.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.