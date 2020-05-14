Amidst the lockdown, fans have been demanding to bring back more popular shows of 90’s after Ramayan, Mahabharat and Shaktimaan. These three shows have brought old memories of every Indian. Doordarshan had several serials of different genres starting from mystery, drama to mythological. It has prepared itself to give back-to-back entertainment to the audience while encouraging them to sit inside their homes and protect themselves from the growing spread of the coronavirus. The good news is that the channel is now bringing another religious show Vishnupuran featuring Nitish Bhardwaj. Vishnupuran is directed by Ravi Chopra and produced by BR Chopra. Also Read - Ramayan's Ram Aka Arun Govil's on-Screen Daughter Natasha Singh on His Popularity: 'I Was Unaware That He is so Famous'

The show is based on the Vishnu Purana, an ancient collection of stories and scripture. Vishnupuran tells of 10 incarnations of Vishnu, as well as other stories, such as the Legend of Dhruva. The show with 126 episodes stars Nitesh Bharadwaj in the lead role of Vishnu and Vaidehi Amrute as Lakshmi. The show first aired in the year 2000.

Doordarshan National's official Twitter page shared the information. The show will air from May 14 at 7 pm on DD Bharti.

Apart from the mythological shows, Doordarshan has also relaunched its old classic comedies and dramas like Dekh Bhai Dekh, Circus, Chanakya, Rajani, Upanishad Ganga, Shaktimaan, Shriman Shrimati, Krishna Kali, Byomkesh Bakshi, Hum Hain Na and Tu Tota Main Maina among others.