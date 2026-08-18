Vishwanath And Sons box office collection day 4: Suriya starrer beats DC, Thaai Kizhavi; becomes 3rd highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026

Vishwanath And Sons Box Office Collection Day 4: Suriya’s film crosses Rs 120 crore worldwide, becomes third highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026.

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Vishwanath And Sons (PC: IMDb)

Vishwanath And Sons box office collection day 4: Suriya’s Vishwanath And Sons is continuing its strong run at the box office. The family drama, which released on August 14, has crossed the Rs 120-crore mark worldwide within four days and has now moved into the top three highest-grossing Tamil films of 2026. According to the latest figures, the film earned an estimated Rs 7.50 crore net in India on Day 4, taking its total India net collection to Rs 65.65 crore. Its India gross currently stands at around Rs 75.88 crore.

The film also performed well overseas, earning nearly Rs 2 crore on Day 4. Its overseas gross has reached around Rs 45 crore, taking the film’s worldwide gross collection to approximately Rs 120.88 crore.

With this performance, Vishwanath And Sons has overtaken DC and Thaai Kizhavi, which has an India net collection of Rs 62.46 crore. Suriya’s film now sits behind only Karuppu and Jana Nayagan among the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2026, based on the figures provided.

10 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2026

Film name India nett collection Karuppu Rs 198.18 crore Jana Nayagan Rs 196.97 crore (still running) Vishwanath and Sons Rs 65.65 crore (still running) Thaai Kizhavi Rs 62.46 crore DC Rs 54.76 crore (still running) Blast Rs 53.06 crore Youth Rs 52.53 crore Parasakthi Rs 52.46 crore LIK: Love Insurance Kompany Rs 43.07 crore Gatta Kusthi 2 Rs 41.66 crore

Vishwanath And Sons has also passed its first Monday test with a steady collection, suggesting that it is maintaining decent momentum during its opening week. Directed by Venky Atluri, the film stars Suriya and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles. Radikaa Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon are also part of the cast. It is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya.